Carolyn Sue Harp, 82, of Middle Point, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2024, at Van Wert Manor after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

She was born January 19, 1942, in Saint Marys, to Harold and Elsie (Pollock) Long, who both preceded her in death.

A 1960 graduate of Van Del High School’s last graduating class, Carolyn tied the knot with her sweetheart, William Harp, on August 3, 1965. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to her community, volunteering with the Middle Point Firemans Woman’s Auxiliary and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church until its closure. Carolyn found joy in simple things – attending auctions with her husband and participating in bowling leagues in her younger days. She was a devoted fan of QVC and cherished her feline companions, Sam and Sneak.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Marla (Pat) Taylor of Middle Point, Shelley Harp of Van Wert, and Stacie Clay of Middle Point; brothers, Ronald (Carol) Long of Middle Point, Jim (Shirley) Long of Haviland, Mike (Deb) Long of Middle Point, and Kent (Karen) Long of Van Wert; sister, Marcia Friesner of Middle Point; grandchildren, Jessi Routt of Van Wert; Katie Clay of Middle Point, and Micayla Harp of Van Wert; great-grandchild, Shane Routt; brother-in-law, Lee (Chris) Atha of Wapakoneta; sisters-in-law: Kathy Mulholland of Upper Sandusky, and Susie Harp of Waynesfield, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Harp.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.