Gone 2 Paradise at Fountain Park

By Quincy Thompson

This week’s Feel Good Friday concert series is set to be an unforgettable evening as the Gone 2 Paradise Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band takes the stage in Fountain Park. Originally scheduled to feature Earth To Mars, the concert will now bring the tropical vibes and iconic tunes of Jimmy Buffett to Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, July 19.

Gone 2 Paradise is renowned as one of the best Jimmy Buffett tribute bands in the USA, delivering an authentic and spirited performance that captures the essence of the legendary musician. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with classic hits like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “Come Monday,” transporting the audience to a seaside paradise right in the heart of Van Wert.

In coordination with Feel Good Friday the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will be in the park this Friday, bringing in the Van Wert Band Parents selling food and NWO Distribution out of Lima selling beer in the park.

Trop Rock is coming to Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

“Partnering with Van Wert Live to host a community event is always a great time,” said Mark Verville, CEO of Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s not just about the music, it’s about bringing people together for a night of fun and enjoyment. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the concert and vendors, and show support for our local community.”

The free concert is a perfect way to kick off this weekend, powered by the Van Wert County Foundation, offering a lively and family-friendly atmosphere for all to enjoy all summer. Whether you’re a longtime Parrothead or new to the tropical rock sound, Gone 2 Paradise promises to deliver a high-energy show that will leave you wanting more.

Be sure to mark your calendars for next weekend, as it brings us The Little Mermen. Week 8 of Feel Good Fridays brings back by popular demand this Disney tribute that is a fun time for the kids, and kids at heart. Starting at 7 p.m. the first 100 children will get a free t-shirt, compliments of our Summer Swag Sponsor, Laudicks Jewelry.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during Box Office Hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.