Linda L. Barkley, 86, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Saturday July 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 24, 1938 in Mercer County, Ohio to Carl J. Smalley and Alice F. (Smith) Smalley, who both preceded her in death. Linda was united in marriage to Donald C. Barkley on October 24, 1958 in Berne, Indiana.

She was a member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church. She was employed with Gerber’s Supermarket where she worked in the deli and bakery department and retired in 2010. She was known as the cookie lady because she was an excellent baker. She was also a skilled seamstress and flower gardener. She was an excellent mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Alice McCauley of Paulding; two sons, Perry D. Barkley of Decatur, and Jerry T. (Sheree) Barkley of Berne; two sisters, Julie (Van Riley) Long of Rockford, and Susan “Jane” Kuhn, of Celina; three brothers, Tom (Debby) Smalley of Celina, Guy Junior (Connie) Brigner of Berne, and Melvin Mac (Debbie) Brigner of Payne; brother-in-law, Elmer Roehm of Willshire; three grandchildren, Carla (Brian) Morris, Cory Hileman, and Grace Barkley; three great-grandchildren, Keller (Samantha Proxmire) Morris and Frank Morris, and one great- great-granddaughter, Opal Rose Morris.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Bessie M. (McAfee) (Brigner) Smalley; sisters, Ruth Ann Roehm and Margaret (Arnold) Hill ; brother, Hugh Thomas; brother-in-law, Gerald Kuhn, and sister-in-law, JoAnn Brigner.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 18, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert. Friends and family will be received from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday, also at the funeral home.

