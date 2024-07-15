ODOT lists new, ongoing road projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following work is anticipated to affect roads and highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 chip seal: U.S. 30 westbound between the Indiana state line and U.S. 224 will be restricted to one lane for approximately three weeks, according to the following schedule. A width restriction of 10 feet will be in place during the project:

Westbound passing lane will close July 15-23.

Westbound driving lane will close July 23-29.

Westbound passing lane will close July 29-Aug. 2

Leeson Avenue reconstruction: Leeson Avenue between Shannon Street (State Route 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway. Material delays have paused the project, with a planned restart date of Monday, July 22.

U.S. 127 resurfacing: U.S. 127 from the Mercer County line to the south edge of the city of Van Wert will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing.

Ohio 81 reconstruction: Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road, just east of the village of Willshire closed on May 6 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

U.S. 30 bridge repair: Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road over U.S. 30 are closed until further notice as a safety precaution due to a bridge strike caused by an over-height vehicle.