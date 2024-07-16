AYAT to present youth musical

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Adolescent Youth Adult Theatre (AYAT) of Van Wert Civic Theatre presents “Urinetown” a thought-provoking and wildly funny musical brought to life by a talented cast of young performers led by Director Alyssa Taylor, Music Director Perry Webb, and Choreographer Emily Gehle. Young adults take on positions of directors, actors, and technical crew. Show dates are August 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. August 4.

Set in a quirky future facing a major crisis, “Urinetown” explores themes of social justice, corporate control, and the fight for freedom. This offbeat Tony Award winner is packed with catchy tunes, sharp wit, and a powerful message that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages.

“Van Wert Civic Theatre’s AYAT production of “Urinetown” offers a fantastic opportunity to see the future of theatre take center stage,” said Van Wert Civic Theatre Board Vice-President Dale Terry. “Our passionate young cast is excited to deliver a powerful performance that will leave audiences laughing and thinking.”

More than just hilarious, this production goes beyond the laughs. “Urinetown” delves into important issues that resonate with people of all ages Through captivating music and engaging performances, the show sparks conversation and encourages critical thinking about social responsibility and the power of collective action.

Tickets are $16 with a senior pre-sale only tickets at $14. Tickets are available by calling 419.238.9689 (just leave a message) or by visiting vwct.org.

