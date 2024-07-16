Cougars fall in ACME state title game

VW independent sports

COLDWATER — Van Wert advanced to Monday’s ACME state championship game, but the Cougars came up short in the season finale, losing 3-0 to Minster in eight innings.

To get to the title game, Van Wert defeated highly touted Indian Lake 2-1 in the semifinals before falling to the Wildcats. Both games were played Monday evening at Veterans Field at Coldwater Memorial Park. The Cougars finished the season 16-6 and won 10 of their last 12 games.

Hayden Davis, Sam Houg and Nate Gearhart combined to no-hit Indian Lake (13-2) in the semifinals. Davis did the bulk of it and got the win, going 6 2/ 3 innings and striking out five and walking five. It was the second straight no-hit win for Van Wert.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but Davis, who reached first on an error, advanced to third on another error, then scored on a wild pitch. An insurance run came in the sixth inning, when Case Stegeman scored on another wild pitch by the Lakers. Indian Lake’s lone run came in the top of the seventh, on a hit batsman with the bases loaded. After that, Gearhart was able induce a ground ball out to end the game.

Van Wert had just two hits in the game – one each by Donovan Winkeljohn and Trevor Halker.

In the state championship game, the Cougars were held to two hits and it was scoreless after seven innings. Starting pitcher James Niemeyer went the distant and struck out 12 batters while allowing four walks. Briston Wise and Finley Dickinson accounted for Van Wert’s only hits.

The Wildcats had three RBI singles in the eighth inning, then held off the Cougars in the bottom half of the inning.