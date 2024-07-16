County ducks heavy storm damage

VW independent staff

For the most part, Van Wert County dodged a bullet early Tuesday morning.

A powerful system packing heavy rain, thunder and lightning and high winds started to disintegrate as it approached the county from the west/northwest at approximately 1 a.m. It did produce some rain in certain spots around the county and according to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, there was a wind gust of 54 miles per hour recorded in Van Wert.

A tree was reported down along U.S. 127 south of the city and winds brought down limbs around the area. There was more damage to the west, including Allen and Huntington counties in Indiana.