Gas prices fall for second straight week

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at just $2.61 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.

In Van Wert pump prices on Monday ranged from $3.19 for self-serve regular at Marathon on S. Washington St., and Murphy USA outside of Walmart, to $3.34 at Tyler’s Short Shop on E. Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 on Monday. The national average is up 5.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Much like last summer, the nation’s average price of gasoline has remained somewhat stuck in the mid-$3 per gallon range with a mixed bag of prices, small declines in some states and modest increases in others as we wait for what could be the next major trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Hurricane Beryl had no major impact on prices, but some drivers in Texas had trouble finding gasoline due to power outages, a situation that continues to improve. For now, we’ll continue to see small price fluctuations as we await news of any hurricane-fueled refinery disruptions or other supply challenges as we head into the busiest weeks of the summer travel season.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 15, 2023: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 15, 2022: $4.43/g (U.S. Average: $4.55/g)

July 15, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 15, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 15, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 15, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 15, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 15, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

July 15, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 15, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

