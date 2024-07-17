Annual Ag banquet planned for August

Submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Soil & Water Conservation District are co-hosting their annual Ag banquet on Tuesday, August 13. It will be held at Lifehouse Church, 719 Fox Road, Van Wert.

The evening will begin with an election for two supervisors on the SWCD board from 5-6 p.m., dinner catered by Streetlight Catering at 6 p.m., and a meeting following. There will be no charge for the meeting this year, however RSVPs must be received by Thursday, August 1. Reservations may be made by calling the SWCD office at 419.238.9591 or by emailing Becky at becky@vanwertswcd.com.