Lifeline has received over 300,000 calls

COLUMBUS — Two years after its debut, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has proven to be a safety net for thousands of Ohioans each month who face emotional distress or thoughts of suicide.

“988 is saving lives,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “The lifeline is providing free, around-the-clock support to Ohioans in crisis by connecting them with someone to talk to for help at the moment it’s needed most. I am proud of the impact 988 has made in two short years and we fully intend to continue building on that momentum moving forward.”

Since its launch on July 16, 2022, the service has grown steadily. In that time, Ohio’s 19 call centers – the most of any state in the nation – have responded to nearly 340,000 calls, texts, and chats: an average of more than 14,000 contacts each month.

Ohio 988’s average speed-to-answer rate is 25 seconds, compared to 36 seconds nationally, and since its launch, the average amount of calls rolling over to the national 988 network is just two percent.

Anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis – or their family members – can call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to reach a trained specialist who can offer assistance.

Reasons to call 988 include, but are not limited to: thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, financial and relationship struggles, and any other kinds of serious emotional distress.

“988 is confidential and functions as a crucial gateway to crisis support within our communities,” said Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “Our hope is that reaching out to 988 in a behavioral health crisis becomes as natural to Ohioans as dialing 911 in other types of emergencies.”

As 988 enters its third year of service, state mental health leaders are encouraging more local communities and organizations to get involved.

“Any person or organization that puts effort toward building awareness about 988 is helping save lives,” said Doug Jackson, Ohio’s 988 Administrator. “The life you save may be a friend, a loved one, or someone in your community. You may never know that you helped to save that life, but together, we can be certain that we are offering hope to those that need to talk to someone.”