Movie donations to help Salvation Army

VW independent staff

Professional Storm Responders of Van Wert will host a screening of the 1996 movie “Twister” at Van Wert Cinemas today (Wednesday, July 17), with a meet and greet starting at 5 p.m., followed by the movie at 6 p.m.

Admission to the movie is a canned good donation that will go to the local Salvation Army. In addition, there will be a drawing to win some weather-related prizes. Seating is limited for this special event.

On Thursday, July 18, Van Wert Cinemas will host an early premier of the new film “Twisters” – a sequel to the 1996 movie. Tickets are available at VanWertCinemas.com or at the box office.