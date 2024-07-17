Ohio City set to host 2024 Lambert Days this weekend

A parade, a car show and food are just three of the many offerings at Lambert Days, set for this weekend, July 19-21, in Ohio City. Bob Barnes/file photo

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — The third full weekend of July brings with it Lambert Days. The 2024 edition will be held this Friday through Sunday, July 19-21 at the Ohio City Fireman’s Park and Community Building on Ohio 118 on the north side of the village.

The annual celebration honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose Lambert gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He initially designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January of 1891 inside an 80-foot-long farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.

Friday, July 19

Friday’s lineup includes a flea market starting at 8 a.m. on E. Carmean St., and an antique tractor show at 10 a.m., also along E. Carmean St. A steak dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with carryout available. The annual flag raising ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. the same time kids games and inflatables will open. A Texas Hold’Em poker tournament will begin at 7 p.m. and music by Shifferly Road will begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will feature modern country, blues, classic rock and pop music. A fireworks show will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

The flea market will continue at 8 a.m. and co-ed volleyball and softball tournaments are scheduled for 9 a.m. The antique tractor show will continue at 10 a.m., followed by a car show at 11 a.m. Kids games and inflatables will open at noon, and car show awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m. Burn-out registration will begin at 3 p.m. and the burn-out contest will start at 4 p.m. A hog roast dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with carryout available, and bingo will begin at 5 p.m. Music by Jeff Unterbrink will begin at 4, followed by Wastin’ Neon at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Sunday’s offerings will include a chicken dinner at 11 a.m. with carryout available, music by Triad at 11 a.m. and kids games and inflatables at noon. Parade lineup will begin at 1:45 p.m., with the parade starting at 3 p.m. Joanne Waterman, 91, who has lived in the village her entire life, will serve as the grand marshal.

The weekend will unofficially start on Thursday, July 18, with a community garage sale. The sales, which will be held throughout the village, Liberty Township and vendors at the park, will continue throughout the weekend. A map of the sales and more information about Lambert Days can be found online at lambertdays.com.