Settlement reached in sex abuse case

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

TOLEDO — The Diocese of Toledo will pay just over $1 million to three victims of sexual abuse by Michael Zacharias, a former priest who once served in Van Wert.

The settlement was decided following recommendations from two judges who were appointed as independent administrators of the process. The diocese declined to comment on the settlement, which was part of an “Independent Healing and Reconciliation Program.”

Michael Zacharias

“The Diocese of Toledo will not comment on any outreach work or activities related to any abuse victims as their privacy and healing is of the utmost priority to us,” spokesperson Kelly Donaghy said via email.

Zacharias was found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking by a jury in U.S. District Court in Toledo in May of last year. Six months later, he was sentenced to life in prison.

His crimes, committed between 1999 and 2020, involved three victims, two of whom were minors when Zacharias began abusing them. Zacharias served at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert from July, 2007 until August, 2011. Some of the acts included in the indictment occurred at the Van Wert parish. He also served at churches in Toledo, Fremont and Findlay.

“Michael Zacharias’ victims trusted him, as a spiritual advisor, a confidant, a community leader and someone in a position of authority,” U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio said after the trial. “He exploited his position and that trust to target and victimize young boys and their families, causing lasting damage to both. Zacharias was held accountable because of the courageous testimony of these young men, who gave voice to his betrayal and abuse, relieved this unimaginable horror and withstood Zacharias’ predictable attempts at trial to attack their veracity.”

Immediately after his arrest by the FBI nearly four years ago, Zacharias was placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Toledo. In March of this year, he was officially stripped of the title of priest.

“The Diocese was recently informed that the Holy Father has imposed upon Zacharias the perpetual penalty of direct dismissal from the clerical state (returning him to the lay state), for the sexual abuse of minors and other reprehensible immoral behavior,” a statement from the Diocese of Toledo read. “The Holy Father alone has the authority to impose this penalty of direct dismissal from the clerical state when the case warrants such an action.”

“With the imposition of this penalty, it is my hope and prayer that healing for victims may continue and justice be restored, as we remain vigilant in confronting evil,” Bishop Daniel Thomas said in the statement.