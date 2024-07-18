Bomb squad called to Van Wert County

VW independent staff

CONVOY — A bomb squad from Dayton was summoned to Convoy on Wednesday, after an possible unknown explosive device was found at a home on Ohio St. in the village.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene just before noon on Wednesday. Wright Patterson Air Force Base EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Unit also responded to the scene and identified the ordinance as a 40mm tracer cartridge. The EOD Unit made it safe for transportation then took it so a safe location where it was destroyed.