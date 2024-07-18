Hospital teaming up with local agencies

VW independent staff/submitted information

In an effort to ensure area residents have access to nutritious food this summer, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is teaming up with United Way of Van Wert County and the West Ohio Food Bank to hold a pair of food drives.

Preparations are underway for the first event that will take place on Tuesday, July 23. OhioHealth leaders and associates will be volunteering alongside volunteers from United Way of Van Wert County and the West Ohio Food Bank to help distribute food and supplies.

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital president, Joy Bischoff, said it’s imperative to come together to fight food insecurity for our community.

“We know sadly food insecurity is a significant issue in rural and urban areas,” Bischoff said. “However, we have the dedication and commitment to help curb hunger in our communities. At OhioHealth it is our mission to improve the health of those we serve, and that starts with making sure our neighbors can provide healthy meals for themselves and their families.”

In addition to July 23, the second food drive will take place on Tuesday, August 27. Both food drives will take place from 12-2 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert.

This isn’t the first time OhioHealth has teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to help end hunger. This year, the organizations kicked off a series of monthly food distribution events in Kenton. In its first six months, the event has helped thousands of people, including 1,508 families, living in Hardin County.