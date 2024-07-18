JPHS Chicken BBQ

Tickets are on sale for the annual Chicken BBQ at the John Paulding Historical Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding. Andy’s Knockout Chicken of Fort Wayne will be roasting barbecue chicken from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 3. Meals will include a half chicken or quarter chicken, baked beans, choice of cole slaw or fresh vegetables, plus applesauce and chips. Dinners are available for carry-out, or to eat in the museum’s air conditioned dining room. Tickets may be purchased from any director, officer or at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets also are available by calling 419.399.8218 or 419.393. 2876. This is an important annual fundraiser for the museum. Photo submitted