Judith M. Germann

Judith M. Germann, 92, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on December 19, 1931, to Donald and Ruby (Sterling) Putt of Middle Point, who both preceded her in death.

In 1949, Judy graduated from Middle Point High School and was a cheerleader for three years for the Middle Point Polar Bears. On July 31, 1949, she married Alfred “Phil” Germann, and they were married for 53 years. Alfred died in the tornado of 2002 that hit their home when it ripped through Van Wert County.

Judy enjoyed enbroidery, making quilts for her family and lawn and garden work. She also worked in restaurants as a waitress for 20 years. Judy and Phil were members of Trinity Friends Church, which they attended regularly.

She is survived by two sons, Tim (Lisa) Germann of Milan, Michigan, and Jerry (Linda) Germann of Van Wert; two granddaughters, Julie (Tom) Flannagan of Perrysburg, and Shelly (Matt) Utrup of Ottawa; one great- granddaughter and five great-grandsons; step-grandson, Nathan Dahoney; a step-great-grandson; two brothers, Don (Karen) Putt, and Terry (Jeannette) Putt, both of Van Wert; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by an infant son, Randy; brother, Larry Putt and an infant sister, Charlene Putt.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Visitation will be prior to the funeral, from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday. Private interment will be at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at Heart.org.

