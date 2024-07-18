Sales tax holiday notably expanding

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will look much different this year compared to previous years.

For example, instead of just three or four days, it will last 10 days – 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 8.

Mike DeWine

In conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly, Governor Mike DeWine agreed to expand the length of the annuial event and it allow tax-free purchases made in-person or online on all eligible items of up to $500. Previous sales tax holidays allowed only school-related items, and offered much lower purchase price limits ($75 maximum on an item of clothing; $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies).

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year,” DeWine said. “This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio’s families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained.”

In addition, restaurant purchases will be tax-free during the 10-day period.

“Under Ohio law, food is taxable if it is consumed on the premises where it is sold,” said the Ohio Department of Taxation. “Most commonly, this applies when you are ‘dining-in’ at a restaurant. Since food is taxable when it is ‘dine-in,’ any menu item that is less than $500 would qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption, except for alcohol (or any other non-qualified item).”

Exemptions from the 2024 holiday include purchases of watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products and items that contain marijuana.