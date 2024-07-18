VWCF gives a substantial boost to Marsh horse program

From left to right are Seth Baker (Van Wert County Foundation CEO), Abigal Neville (Marsh Foundation Equine Program Coordinator), Laney Nofer (Van Wert County Foundation Director of Philanthropy) and Stephanie Hall (Marsh Foundation Barn Manager) are pictured with four of the horses purchased by The Marsh Foundation with grant money. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation is in the midst of creating an equine therapy program on campus. The expanded clinical program will be another tool the organization can use to assist in the healing of Marsh clients and their families.

In an effort to assist the program’s development, the Van Wert County Foundation has awarded The Marsh Foundation a grant to be used for the purchase of therapy horses. Funding for this program was provided by the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund through the Van Wert County Foundation. The John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund is an endowment created to support the charitable needs of our community.

The Marsh is extremely grateful for the $15,000 contribution which has already been used to purchase five horses for the new program. and according to Executive Secretary and Treasurer Jeff Grothouse, the grant is a substantial piece to creating the program on campus.

“The Marsh Foundation is very thankful to the Van Wert County Foundation for recognizing that this equine program will provide a significant benefit to the families of Van Wert County and surrounding communities,” he said.

Representatives from the Van Wert County Foundation recently visited The Marsh Foundation campus and barns.

“During our recent visit to the Marsh Foundation to tour the horse barn, it was clear that the equine Ppogram is a high-caliber initiative that will significantly benefit the campus and the broader community,” said Laney Nofer, Director of Philanthropy. “We were pleased to gain further insight into the therapeutic and educational elements being planned to support at-risk populations. Van Wert County Foundation donors, trustees and staff are proud to contribute to such a valuable program that will have a lasting impact on Van Wert County and surrounding areas.”

The program has already been piloted on campus with residential youth and a community group will begin this month.

According to Abigail Neville, the program’s coordinator, the goal is to create an instrument of healing for The Marsh Foundation clients and their families while it builds confidence in their ability to have strong relationships. Her hope is that clients will be empowered and then equipped with the interpersonal skills they need to be successful in their schools, jobs, families and communities.

“My hope is that this program opens doors and builds relationships with the community for youth to get involved in and benefit from our other programs such as Independent Living, Wellness, and Young Teen Self-Regulation and Socialization,” she stated.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.

The Van Wert County Foundation is creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community by inspiring, fulfilling and supporting philanthropy.