2024 Ohio State Fair begins 10-day run next week

The Ohio State Fair will begin Wednesday, July 24, and will run through Sunday, August 4. Ohio State Fair photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — It’s known as one of the biggest and best state fairs in entire the nation.

The 2024 Ohio State Fair will open on Wednesday, July 24, and will continue through Sunday, August 4, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus. Among the traditional favorites that will be offered again this year: concerts and other live music, games and rides, youth agricultural competitions, the big butter sculpture, traditional food and new food concoctions and much more.

Hours and admission

State fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, except for August 4, when gates will close at 6 p.m.

Advance admission tickets for $8 are available through Tuesday, July 23, at a discounted rate through ticketmaster.com. This year’s gate admission prices are the same as last year: $12 for adults (13-59), and $10 for youths (6-12) and seniors (60 and older). Children five and under will be admitted free of charge and veterans, military and first responders with appropriate ID can get in at no charge. Tuesday, July 30, will be Senior Day, with free admission for all seniors 60 and up.

Parking

General parking is free in the main lots north of the Cardinal lot. Reserved parking is not available to the general puiblic for purchase.

Rides and ride hours

All-day wristbands are available for $33 each if purchased by July 23, and $36 if purchased at the fair. In addition, fairgoers may buy individual ride credits for $1 each. All rides require at least three credits. Rides will be in operation between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. most days. A sensory-friendly morning will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

Food

Traditional fair food will be available from dozens of vendors and plenty of other options will be offered as well, including dairy free, nut free, egg free, sugar free, gluten free and wheat free options, along with vegetarian options.

Among the more notable new food options: caramel popcorn ice cream, maple bacon funnel cakes, pickle pizza and pickle lemonade, and an assortment of flavored deviled eggs, including espresso, hot and buffalo chicken.

Back this year is $3 Thursdays, July 25 and August 1. Well over 50 vendors will offer select food items for just $3 those days.

Sale of Champions

The annual Sale of Champions will be held on the final day of the fair, starting at 2 p.m. August 4. Champion market animals will be sold and exhibitors will receive awards for outstanding market exhibitors and scholarships.

Concerts

Among this year’s big acts: Kidz Bop Live, Alabama, Stone Temple Pilots, Boyz II Men and Ice Cube. Ticket prices, dates and more information about all shows and the fair in general can be found at ohiostatefair.com.