Easy going concert…

If you like “trop rock” music, Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert is the place to be tonight. Gone 2 Paradise, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band will bring tropical vibes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Gone 2 Paradise is considered one of the best Jimmy Buffett tribute bands in the country. Concessions will be available. Tonight’s free concert is part of the Feel Good Friday concert series. Photo submitted