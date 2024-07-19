Outage affecting local 911 service

There is currently a network server/interface outage affecting multiple areas of the United States and other areas around the globe. Some systems/networks are not available. Van Wert County is currently still receiving 911 calls, just not all information that normally comes with the call. Law enforcement is getting the voice but not the caller location and phone number with the call.



In addition, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office’s main business number, 419.238.3866, is currently not working. Anyone having issues calling 911 should try sending a text message to 911.



Anyone with an emergency who can’t reach 911 or needs the Sheriff’s Office should call 419.771.1971 or 419.771.1972.