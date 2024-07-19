Van Wert Federal Savings Bank changing its name soon

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank will soon become GreenWay Bank. Scott Truxell/VW independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s now official – Van Wert Federal Savings Bank announced the bank’s name will be changed to GreenWay Bank, effective August 1.

Bank officials said the name change reflects the addition of many new products and services for both consumers and businesses, as well as expanding its geographic reach into Fort Wayne.

“As Van Wert Federal Savings Bank continues to grow and improve its services, the brand must grow alongside it,” Chairman Gary Clay said. “We were able to undergo a very in-depth research based process with our community, our customers and our employees to identify the core attributes of our bank and apply them to our brand.”

While excited to introduce the new name and look, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, located on S. Shannon St., wants everyone to know that they are still the same hometown bank that started out of the J.F. Sidle & Son furniture store back in 1889, just with additional services and capabilities that are reflected in the new brand.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, soon to be GreenWay Bank, continues a wide range of consumer depository and lending products and services, and has added business depository and lending products, an even more comprehensive consumer banking product array and the ability to provide those services and products over a wider geography while keeping Van Wert its home.

“Even though we are going through some growth and new abilities, our values have not changed in over 135 years, and they never will,” President and CEO Mike Cahill said. “Our team is thrilled to introduce you to everything our new brand brings to the table because it will only positively impact your banking experience.”