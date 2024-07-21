Annual 5K run this Saturday in Celina

Submitted information

CELINA — It’s time for the Mercer Health Lake Festival 5K run.

Registration is available online at www.mercerhealth5kchallenge.com. This chip timed race is part of the Mercer Health 5K Challenge.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lake Shore Park at the corner of Ash and Lakeshore Drive in Celina. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. The certified course will be set up along West Bank Road on this out and back course. The deadline for pre-registration is July, 25 at a cost of $15, and $20 on the day of the race. All runners 14 and under will run for free with a completed entry form.

Medals will be awarded to top three male and female runners. Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place in each age group with special awards to be given to the runner coming from the furthest distance and for the youngest and oldest runner. $100 will be awarded to the male and female runners who set a new course record.

There will be water on the course, splits at 1 mile and at 2 miles marks. Refreshments will be served at the finish.