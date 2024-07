Pickle champ!

This plate of pickles was no match for Emilio DeLeon of Convoy. DeLeon polished off 9.5 pickles in 10 minutes and took first place in the pickle eating contest at the 28th annual St. Joe Pickle Festival in St. Joe, Indiana, Saturday afternoon. That wasn’t the only title DeLeon won. Late that morning, he also won the festival’s pickle juice drinking contest. Photo submitted