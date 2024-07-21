Popular model train show coming to the fairgrounds

The 2024 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap will be held this weekend. It’s the 21st edition of the popular event and it will offer something for beginners and seasoned model train enthusiasts. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Model railroad enthusiasts of all ages are expected to gather at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for this weekend’s Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap. The show, sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The annual show has become wildly popular and has expanded to four buildings at the fairgrounds.

“For the first time we’re going to put vendors in the Ag Building, which was previously just layouts,” show coordinator Chuck White said. “We’re still going to have layouts in there and one of them is going to be bigger and better.”

In all, the show will feature 55 different vendors with as many as 270 tables, making it the biggest-ever show. The vendors will be offering everything ranging from model engines and cars of varying sizes to tracks and layout scenery, plus train memorabilia.

“I hear from buddies of mine, hardcore guys, that they find stuff at the Van Wert show that they never find anywhere else or rarely see anywhere else,” White said. “It seems like we attract vendors who have unique stuff to sell that you don’t see at other swaps. We are unique – we were the only summertime swap, now there’s one over in Franklin, Indiana in August – but we’ve blazed a trail.”

This year, two gates will be used for admission to the show – Gate 3, south of the main gate on S. Washington St., and Gate No. 1, off of Balyeat Ave. Fairgrounds personnel will man both entrances and will have maps and favorite layout ballots.

White also praises local businesses for giving donations to the show, along with the historical society for provided help preparing for the show and on show days.

The show will once again feature “Jr. Engineer” certificates that will be passed out to youngsters and he said getting younger people involved in model railroading is one of the goals of the show. In addition, there will be free stuff for the kids and a children’s play area with wooden trains.

Admission to the show is $6 for adults ($8 for a two-day pass) and children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. There will be a food court and the show is accessible for those with disabilities. Golf carts will help shuttle people between the four buildings.

“When you compare us to other cities, we probably have the best train show in the State of Ohio,” White said.