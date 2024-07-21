SWCD hosting Conservation Poker Run

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Conservation Poker Run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Farm Bureau Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Morning pastries and the rules for the contest will be presented before heading out to tour three different agricultural facilities. The group will look at and learn about wetlands, wind breaks, forestry management, cover crops, and visit Truland Equipment for precision ag/best practices. Once the tours are complete, the group will meet back at the Farm Bureau Building for lunch. The winner will be announced after lunch. The prize, a Black Stone Grill, will be awarded to the person with the best poker hand.

Anyone wishing to attend this free event, should RSVP by July 31 by calling the SWCD Office at 419.238.9591 or emailing Becky Dowler at becky@vanwertswcd.com.