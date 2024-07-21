Van Wert City Council to meet tonight

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With the long-discussed marijuana dispensary issue already decided, Van Wert City Council will see just one piece of marijuana-related legislation on tonight’s agenda.

Council members will hear the third and final reading of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using cannabis in the city. Ohio Revised Code already has a such a ban, however, it doesn’t include a penalty for anyone who violates the law. If approved tonight, it would make it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

During city council’s July 8 meeting, council members voted to officially rescind a ban on medical marijuana facilities within the city limits, while enacting legislation that bans recreational, or “adult use” dispensaries in the city. The decision on both issues came after discussions that went back to early spring.

Tonight’s agenda also includes the third reading of proposed legislation that calls for up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250 for anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying and using those products, but the law doesn’t specify the punishment.

Another piece of legislation is expected to have its third and final reading tonight and if approved, it will allow the city to post public and legal notices on the city’s website, instead of in print.

An ordinance concerning Van Wert’s newest tax budget is also on tonight’s agenda.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The public is welcome to attend. All meetings are streamed live (click here), then archived for on-demand viewing.