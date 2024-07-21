Weekend fire

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire along State Line Road in western Van Wert County at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The Wren Fire Department was first at the scene and mutual aid was provided by Willshire, Convoy, Ohio City, Decatur (IN) and the Preble (IN) Fire Department. Van Wert County CERT also provided assistance at the scene. The fire was contained to a metal shop and the attached house sustained only smoke damage. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined. Photo submitted