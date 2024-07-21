YWCA schedules RunJumpThrow program

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is offering the USA Track & Field “RunJumpThrow” program again this summer to the Van Wert community.

“We really enjoy putting this program on for youth in our area and we’re excited to offer it this year in conjunction with the Van Wert High School cross country team’s ‘Dusk to Dawn’ event,” stated Betsy Hamman, YWCA Director of Youth Development.

Thanks to partial funding by the United Way of Van Wert County, the YWCA is able to offer RunJumpThrow at no cost to local youth in Van Wert County ages 6-12. This year, the program will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the Van Wert High School track. Registration forms can be found on the YWCA website at www.ywcavanwert.org/youth.

In 2014, USA Track & Field and The Hershey Company created RunJumpThrow, a hands-on learning program designed to get kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping and throwing skills through track and field. RJT is an evidence-based program that addresses the trend of reduced physical activity among youth and can be instrumental in creating a safe, accessible environment that fosters physical literacy.