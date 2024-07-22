Area man arrested on nearly 100 charges

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA – A Mercer County resident has been indicted on 96 criminal counts for allegedly defrauding Ohioans out of more than $1 million. The counts against Christopher T. Wendel, 58, of Celina range from first to fifth degree felonies and include securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, misrepresentation in the sale of a security, sale of unregistered securities, theft, and telecommunications fraud.

Wendel was arrested on Sunday and it was announced on Monday by the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Securities.

Christopher Wendel

The indictment alleges that from 2019 through 2021, Wendel solicited 10 Ohio residents, some of whom are elderly, to invest over $1.2 million in his company, Buckeye Income Fund, LLC, through material misrepresentations and fraud.

“This case highlights our unwavering commitment to protect Ohio investors and maintain the integrity of our investment market,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “Before making any investment decisions, we strongly urge individuals to verify the credentials of the financial advisor with whom they’re working and investment opportunity being presented to them, and to report any instances of suspected fraud immediately to the Ohio Division of Securities.”

According to a press release from the Division of Securities, in May of 2018, Wendel entered into an Acceptance, Waiver, and Consent agreement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which barred Wendel from associating with FINRA members in any capacity based on findings that he engaged in private transactions without the approval of his firm and provided false responses during FINRA’s investigation.

In August 2019, the Ohio Division of Securities issued a cease-and-desist order with consent in order number 19-018 based on findings that Wendel engaged in the unlicensed sale of unregistered securities.

Wendel is currently incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail awaiting his arraignment and bond hearing. The case was presented by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.