Clark Burdel “Sparky” Roberts

Clark Burdel “Sparky” Roberts, 74, passed away Friday afternoon, July 19, 2024, at his residence in Hoaglin Township.

He was born on April 30, 1950, in Van Wert the son of Rudolph and Viona (Kline) Roberts, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Penny Jewell on November 26, 1976, and she survives.

Other family survivors include his four children, Shawn (Jennifer) Roberts of Tennessee, Todd (Crystal) Roberts of Kentucky, Paula (Dusty) Campbell of Van Wert, and Clark (Cindy) Roberts of Scott; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Lloyd of Van Wert, Tammy (Jeff) Agler of Van Wert, and Nancy Laughlin of Cincinnati; a brother, Jerry (Helen) Roberts of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Heinz.

Clark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and mechanic for Conrad’s Trucking for over 30 years.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Mandale Church on Ohio 66 in Mandale with Pastor Tony Gonzales officiating.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association.

