Van Wert Live announces holiday shows

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to announce the release of our three spectacular holiday shows, available to the public this Thursday. This holiday season promises to be unforgettable with a lineup that brings timeless classics and beloved stories to life on stage.

Kicking off the holiday festivities is the Forever Motown – A Holiday Celebration on Saturday, November 30. This full-stage production showcases nine all-star performers, including G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners and Member of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of the Temptations; and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of the Marvelettes. Accompanied by an all-star live band, this show will deliver your favorite hit songs from all the Motown legends. Don’t miss this electrifying performance that sets the perfect tone for the holiday season. Tickets start at an affordable $25.

The music of Motown will be featured in one of three upcoming Holiday shows at the NPAC. Photo submitted

Next up on Sunday, December 1, join us for a heartwarming rendition of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This timeless story will bring joy and nostalgia to audiences of all ages as we follow Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the entire Peanuts gang in their quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets start at only $25 for this matinee at 3 p.m. It’s a performance perfect for bringing the whole family together.

Wrapping our holiday shows with a big bow on top is the classic tale of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. This beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation will captivate audiences with its message of redemption and holiday spirit. On December 14th come enjoy this literary classic, with tickets starting at just $19.

Additionally, remember that this Friday is the return of The Little Mermen to Fountain Park for their Feel Good Friday concert in Fountain Park. They will be performing all your favorite Disney songs, making it a magical night for Disney fans young and old alike. Starting at 7 p.m., the first 100 children will get a free t-shirt, compliments of our Summer Swag Sponsor, Laudicks Jewelry. We will see you at the park!

Plan your holiday entertainment now, and get your tickets this Thursday to join us for a holiday season filled with music, joy, and timeless stories. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.