COA schedules informational meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Council on Aging will host an informational meeting regarding the potential to start a local Parkinson’s Disease Support Group at the Van Wert County Council on Aging. The meeting is scheduled from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the Van Wert Senior Center, 220 Fox Rd., Van Wert. All ages and those residing outside of Van Wert are welcome to attend the meeting.

The purpose of a Parkinson’s Disease support group is to have an informal, self-managed group of persons with Parkinson’s Disease. Occasionally the support group may involve their family members and caregivers. The group will be able to offer education about the disease, a forum to share information with each other, and a means to offer mutual support to members of the group.

The meeting will be to discuss the need for a Parkinson’s Disease support group, a discussion as to what a support group is, the structure of the group, as well as feedback about an ongoing meeting day and time.