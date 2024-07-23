Donald B. Harter

Donald B. Harter, 68, of Ohio City, died at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at his residence.

He was born in Van Wert on January 18, 1956, to Max D. and Virginia “Ginny” (Scott) Harter. He married the former Kimberly High on April 17, 1982.

Donald Harter

He retired in 2019 as owner/operator of Harter Farm Drainage. Donnie enjoyed attending Detroit Lions football games, playing cards and playing the accordion and the piano with his daughters. He taught himself how to play both instruments and did so by ear. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Harter of Ohio City; his daughters, Jessica (Eric) Armstrong of Van Wert and Emily (Trevor) Sill of Willshire; his grandchildren, Gabryelle, Oliver, Dylan, Corbyn, Hayzell and Elizabeth, and his sisters, Sheryl Tumblin-Burgei of Fort Jennings, Carol (Gary) Lininger of Van Wert, Jana (Roy) Ringwald of Van Wert and Karen (Robert) Ashley of New Braunfels, Texas.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sarah Harter; his father and mother-in-law, Royce and Carolyn High; and brothers-in-law, DeWayne Tumblin and Don Burgei.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.