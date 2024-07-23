The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2024

Iconic clock returning

The newly refurbished National Bank Clock on E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert will be unveiled this Thursday morning. Main St. Van Wert has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 11:30 a.m. to showcase the clock, which was disassembled and removed just over a year ago for repairs and restoration. $60,000 was raised via private donations to restore the iconic clock, which has been in the same spot since 1923. OhioHealth donated the final $6,000 needed to complete fundraising activities. VW independent file photo

POSTED: 07/23/24 at 3:34 am. FILED UNDER: News