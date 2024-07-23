Iconic clock returning

The newly refurbished National Bank Clock on E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert will be unveiled this Thursday morning. Main St. Van Wert has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 11:30 a.m. to showcase the clock, which was disassembled and removed just over a year ago for repairs and restoration. $60,000 was raised via private donations to restore the iconic clock, which has been in the same spot since 1923. OhioHealth donated the final $6,000 needed to complete fundraising activities. VW independent file photo