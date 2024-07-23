Pump prices increase nearly 20 cents

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen a whopping 18.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. The increase mid-last week, when pump prices soared 40 cents or more per gallon at area gas stations.

Prices in Ohio are 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, but 47 per gallon lower than 2022. The current national average price of diesel has fallen four cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.87 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon. In Van Wert, pump prices as of early Tuesday morning ranged from $3.39 at Murphy USA to $3.52 at Brookside Marathon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Most of the country has seen a reprieve from rising gasoline prices, thanks to weaker-than-expected gasoline demand, building supplies and a quiet period in the tropics,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a good portion of the nation saw average gas prices decline, severe weather completely knocked out power to a major refinery outside Chicago early last week, immediately impacting gasoline supplies to Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, and pushing prices up considerably. We’ve often said how critical refineries are and with a long power outage we’re seeing the impact very quickly, but relief will eventually arrive. For now, as we approach the end of summer vacations, I’m hopeful gas prices will continue to edge slightly lower in the week ahead.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 22, 2023: $3.25/g (U.S. average: $3.57/g)

July 22, 2022: $4.21/g (U.S. average: $4.38/g)

July 22, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. average: $3.15/g)

July 22, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. average: $2.19/g)

July 22, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. average: $2.82/g)

July 22, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. average: $2.28/g)

July 22, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. average: $2.17/g)

July 22, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. average: $3.56/g)



