Random Thoughts: entirely football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around football – new non-conference opponents for WBL teams, a new look NWC, a question about defending state champions, the NFL preseason, and an unusual championship game venue.

Different look

When the 2024 high school football team kicks off on August 23, half of the 10 WBL schools will have new Week No. 1 opponents.

Celina will host Columbus South.

Kenton will host Eastwood.

Ottawa-Glandorf will host Liberty-Benton.

St. Marys Memorial will host St. Henry.

Wapakoneta will host Toledo St. John’s.

Another fun fact: seven of the 10 WBL schools will open the season at home.

NWC

As you know, the NWC will have a different look this season, at least during football season. Gone are Ada and Leipsic, with both departing for the Blanchard Valley Conference, a conference that was basically on the endangered list 2-3 years ago.

Lima Central Catholic is joining, or re-joining, the conference for at least four seasons, and Fort Loramie is coming aboard as a football-only member for at least two seasons.

The NWC appears to be stacked this year. There are some outstanding teams and it could be a real fight to the finish. In early August I’ll make preseason predictions for both the NWC and WBL.

Question

Someone posed this question to me and I think it’s an interesting one.

The question is “If Marion Local played Glenville, who would win?”

Of course, the question is about high school football, but I think my answer probably isn’t what the person wanted to hear. Glenville would most likely win the game. Would Marion Local have a chance? I certainly wouldn’t count the Flyers out but in the end, Glenville would be favored to win the game.

Preseason

It’s hard to believe the NFL preseason kicks off a week from Thursday, August 1. The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Where is the summer going?

Unusual venue

The Arena Football League played its championship game on Saturday. Honestly, I’m surprised the league made it that far, given all of the early season struggles – franchises folding, players not getting paid, being stranded at airports etc.

The Billings Outlaws defeated the Albany Firebirds 46-41. The game was played at…a mall in New Jersey. Not an abandoned mall mind you, but a real shopping mall. It’s actually called American Dream Retail and Event Center. Even so, it’s a mall, and apparently a three level mall.

That has to be the most bizarre venue for a championship game in any pro sports league.

As always, if you have thoughts or questions about any of the topics listed above, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com