Sign-ups to be held for annual tourney

VW independent sports

WREN — Sign-up for the 32nd annual Wrenway Park wiffleball tournament will be held on Thursday, August 1, at the Wren Restaurant. Sign-ups will begin promptly at 5 p.m. Each team must have a representative present with one of 15 available lanyards. The entry fee is $100 per team.

This year’s wiffleball tournament will be held August 16-17.