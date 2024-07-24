Liquor Control issues DORA refresher

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — With summer in full swing, the state’s Division of Liquor Control is encouraging Ohioans to brush up on guidelines regarding local Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, since rules can vary between DORAs throughout the state.

Following their legalization in 2015, more than 150 DORAs are now scattered throughout the state, offering residents and visitors a designated zone that is exempt from portions of Ohio’s open container laws. While in these areas, patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from participating liquor permit holders while enjoying the outdoors and supporting local businesses.

“The creation of a DORA is a locally driven process,” said DOLC Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “As more Ohio communities decide to take advantage of this economic development tool, we encourage permit holders and consumers alike to make sure they participate responsibly and understand their local DORA’s unique rules, which can be different from locality to locality.”

DOLC reviews DORA submissions from local governments for compliance with Ohio law and issues DORA designations to the affected bars and restaurants so they can participate in the DORA. Each DORA has its own unique characteristics, such as operational hours, signage and specific cups that must be used. Van Wert’s DORA district was approved in 2021. It includes most of the downtown business area, including Fountain Park, and would allow outside consumption of alcohol in the district within strict parameters. Convoy approved a downtown DORA district last month.

Irrespective of a DORA, marijuana use remains strictly prohibited in liquor permit premises. Since marijuana is still considered to be a controlled substance, the restrictions of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 remain in effect. If a liquor permit holder could be considered to be complicit in the use of drugs in close proximity to their establishment, including the areas immediately outside the facility, they could receive a citation similar to what would occur if the drug use was taking place inside.

In addition, the initiated statute passed by voters that took effect in December 2023 states that a non-medical cannabis consumer who uses non-medical cannabis in a public area is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to smoking marijuana as well.

Ohio consumers and liquor permit holders are reminded of the following: