Phase II of YMCA’s pool renovation project underway

Workers are busy with Phase II of the YMCA’s pool renovation project. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert YMCA recently entered Phase II of its Hathaway-Kemper Natatorium renovation project.

The first phase investment reached $130,000 and included replacing the sand filter system and geo-thermal heating system for pool temperature regulation. The Phase II investment is $128,000 and is focused on replacing a roof system that was over 40 years old and leaking. The pool is currently closed and is scheduled to re-open for use in September.

The third phase investment will reach approximately $100,000 will include the repair and replacement of ceiling tiles, re-grout of entire swimming pool, plumbing repairs and replacement of starting blocks used by Van Wert High School swim team and the Van Wert Marlins.

The YMCA, Van Wert City Schools and the Van Wert Marlins collaborated on the purchase of the starting blocks. The addition will provide starting blocks that comply with the Western Buckeye League and state record recommendations and guidelines.

“The YMCA is proud to provide both indoor and outdoor water recreation for the Van Wert community, keeping these opportunities available for our community is a priority,” Van Wert YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said.

The YMCA would not be able to do the numerous phases without some very important support from membership dues, staff donations, board support, Van Wert County Foundation, Eaton/Danfoss and the MS Foundation. The YMCA is one of Van Wert’s oldest not-for-profit organizations and is proud to be a thriving asset in the Van Wert community.

Figures show last year alone, YMCA programs and sites impacted over 28,000 people from the community and from surrounding communities. For more information about the numerous programs and sites the YMCA owns and operates, and its impact on the Van Wert community, visit www.vwymca.org and click on the community impact report or call 419.238.0443.