Sealing work continues on U.S. 30

VW independent staff

U.S. 30 westbound between Liberty Union Road and the Indiana state line will be restricted to one lane through next Friday, August 2. A width restriction of 10 feet will be in place during the project.

Chip sealing is underway and will followed by fog sealing to secure the rock. All motorists are urged to slow down until the work is complete.