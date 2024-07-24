Vernon D. Pontsler

Vernon D. Pontsler, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:48 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born July 24, 1934, in Rockford, to Charles William and Grace Helen (Sharp) Pontsler, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Shirley Tomlinson on January 29, 1955, and together they shared nearly 70 years of marriage.

He retired from Aeroquip in Van Wert, after 33 years of service. He had also worked as a mechanic at the former Lloyd’s Auto in Rockford.

Vernon attended First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert, for many years.

He took great pride in tending to his yard, enjoyed woodworking and was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. Most importantly, Vernon was a devoted and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Shirley Pontsler of Van Wert; a son, Doug (Cinda) Pontsler of Monclova Township; his grandchildren, Andrea (Ryan) Donley, Ryan (Sarah) Pontsler and Aaron (Colleen) Pontsler; his great-grandchildren, Maizy and Grace Donley, David, Nathan, Noah and Theo Pontsler, and Graham Pontsler, and his brothers, Lee (Londa) Pontsler of Van Wert, and Glenn (Marcile) Pontsler of Jefferson, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stanley, Eugene and Don Pontsler, and a sister, Wanda Wenner.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. J. H. Vanlal Hruaia, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Carey, Bill and Benny Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the Mercer County Civic Foundation, Box 439, Celina, 45882.

