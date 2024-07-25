Ag Society has open director positions

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, has announced available director positions. Petitions are available now at the Fair Office for the following seats that are up for election this year. They are as follows:

At-Large Van Wert County

Washington Township

City of Van Wert

Hoaglin Township

Tully Township

Northern Region

Each candidate for the office of director for The Van Wert County Agricultural Society must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition for such office:

A. Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which the candidate is seeking election.

B. Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which the candidate is seeking election.

C. Attend 1 regular monthly board meetings of the society, during the fiscal year in which the candidate is seeking election.

D. State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election.

E. Collect ten (10) or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents.

F. In the case that the ten required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents, cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to twenty of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.

G. Any candidate not fulfilling the above-listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Items B and C, above, will become effective for candidates seeking election for the 2022 election and each election thereafter.

Interested parties can come to the Fair Office, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert.