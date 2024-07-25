Carol J. Koenig

Carol J. Koenig, of Middle Point, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the day after her 58th birthday while vacationing in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was born July 22, 1966, in Lima, to Eugene V. “Skip” Heffner and Nancy (Horman) Martin. Carol attended Van Wert High School and graduated from Vantage Career Center in 1984 earning her cosmetology license. On October 29, 1989, Carol married the love of her life, Matthew Koenig, and together they shared many beautiful years filled with love and laughter.

She magnified her love for cooking by working as the cafeteria manager at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School for over 24 years, where she became a cherished member of the community. She was a proud member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where she found solace in her faith. Carol led a simple yet fulfilling life, finding joy in reading, crocheting, and camping.

She always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Norwhal.” Known for her spirited nature, Carol had a penchant for driving too fast when the moment called for it and lived by the motto “My House, My Rules.” She was a force to be reckoned with.

Carol is survived by her husband, Matthew Koenig of Middle Point; children: Shelby (Dan) Heilman of Delphos, and Caleb (Rachael) Koenig of Spencerville; grandchildren, Liam, Lucy, Max and Nadia; mother, Nancy Martin of Wapakoneta; stepmother, Connie Wlcker Heffner; siblings: Tony Heffner, Scott Heffner, Penny (Keith) Wiseman, and Janey Knittle, all of Van Wert; Mike (Amy) Martin of Botkins; David Martin, Jo (Ben) Smith, Derrick (Connie) Martin, Brenda Martin, all of Wapakoneta, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Carol was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; brother, Greg Martin, and sister, Vickie McCullum.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m Wednesday, July 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the school lunch programs of St. Mary School or Van Wert City Schools to assist with free and reduced lunches for children.

To share in Carol’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.