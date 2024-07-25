Lincolnview BOE plans open house

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More information will be released soon, but an open house is planned to showcase Lincolnview’s elementary renovation and addition project. During Wednesday night’s monthly school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the open house will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11.

“We’ll start with a program in the high school gym then dismiss for tours of the new special education suite addition and the new media center/STEM lab,” he said.

Lincolnview’s other annual open house will be held for everybody from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 12.

Retired bus drivers Allen Breece and Harold Smith were honored Wednesday night. Lincolnview photo

Snyder also informed the board that bus inspections are complete and the entire fleet is ready to go, and he said he’s working with the Lincolnview Band Boosters to purchase a new band truck in hopes the deal will be complete by early August. He told the board that the district was awarded a grant from the Bureau of Workers Compensation to go toward the purchase of a new lift for the maintenance. The grant will cover roughly 2/ 3 the cost of the equipment.

Indoor junior high and high school sporting events, including volleyball and basketball will continue to be streamed free of charge on Lincolnview’s YouTube channel.

The board honored state track qualifiers and a pair of retiring bus drivers – Allen Breece, who served for 13 years and Harold Smith, who served for 39 years.

“Two great people and I hate to lose them,” Snyder said.

Board members approved the list of open enrollment students for the 2024-2025 school year; an agreement with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for vision services, and cafeteria prices for the upcoming school year. Prices will increase by 25 cents.

The board approved two-year limited contracts for Gregory Roberts and Becky Emrick as part-time bus drivers, a contract with Theresa Anderson, junior high/high school assistant instrumental instructor and a contract with Ashley Linser, cook. All of the agenda items passed by a 3-0 vote. Board President Eric Germann and board member Ashley Breee were absent from the meeting.

Several donations were graciously accepted by the board:

$5,000 from the United Way of Van Wert County for the Lincolnview Latchkey program.

An anonymous $2,000 donation for the continuation of the Heritage Scholarship Fund.

$700 from the congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for the need children’s fund.

$875 from the Van Wert Area Boy Choir to benefit elementary and middle school vocal music programs.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall