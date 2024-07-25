Sounds of Disney to fill Fountain Park

VW independent staff

If you’re a Disney fan, you’re in luck. The Little Mermen, a Disney tribute group for Disney fanatics of all ages will perform at Fountain Park tonight. The band’s repertoire covers nearly a century of music, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen and Encanto. The group, which tours nationally, performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films.

Tonight’s free concert will begin at 7:30 and concessions will be available.