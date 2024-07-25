Train show donations

The Venedocia Lions Club and Laing Family Dentistry were among the many businesses and organizations that gave donations for this weekend’s Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap. The donations will allow show officials to give gratuities to exhibitors who bring their model railroad layouts and displays to the show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, which helps to reduce their costs. There will be six large layouts this year. Pictured above are Bill Stanley, Jerry Koenig of the Venedocia Lions Club and Show Coordinator Chuck White. Pictured below are Stanley, Dr. Bob Laing and White. Photos submitted