Cruiser contest

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Monday, July 29, for the 11th annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest sponsored by the American Assocaition of State Troopers. The OSHP’s new Dodge Durgano is in the contest. Votes can be cast by visiting the Patrol’s social media pages or through the survey link on the AAST website. Votes can be cast once per day, per device. The Patrol has placed in the top 13 and made the calendar nine out of the last 10 years. Photo submitted