Not on the list

It appears Big Lots in Van Wert will not be affected by a number of store closings. In fact, no Ohio stores are on the list of stores to be closed. In early July the Columbus-based discount retailer announced the closure of 35-40 underperforming locations throughout the country. Company officials also warned that Big Lots might not be able to survive the remainder of 2024 and said a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing might be imminent. Big Lots has approximately 1,400 stores nationwide. Scott Truxell/VW independent